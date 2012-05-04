HONG KONG May 4 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with China banking and oil majors among the biggest drags on benchmark indexes as investors cut risk ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.67 percent at 21,107.19. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.96 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)