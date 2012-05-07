HONG KONG May 7 Hong Kong share were set to start the week lower on Monday, with financials and resources-related names taking the brunt of the hit after elections in France and Greece sowed fresh doubt about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.03 percent at 20,658.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)