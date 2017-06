HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong shares was set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by HSBC Holdings which will report quarterly earnings later in the day expected to show it gained from a rebound in investment banking income and lower bad debt.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.54 percent at 20,647.38. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)