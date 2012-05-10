HONG KONG May 10 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday and could record a sixth straight loss, dragged by weakness in Chinese financials ahead of April trade data from Beijing due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.08 percent at 20,313.97. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 0.59 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)