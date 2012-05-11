BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
HONG KONG May 11 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday ahead of a slew of April economic data from Beijing later in the day, set to extend a losing streak into a seventh session and with the Hang Seng Index poised for its worst weekly loss since last September.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.71 percent at 20,083.27. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to begin down 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
LONDON, June 9 European stocks futures opened a touch higher on Friday after a shock UK election result looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May's party on course to lose its majority.