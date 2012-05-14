HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, boosted by strength in China growth proxies that could help the benchmark Hang Seng Index snap a seven-day losing streak.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.37 percent at 20,037.52. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)