HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese growth proxys that were spurred by some short covering after a relief rally in European and U.S. markets overnight.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.74 percent at 19,061.4. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.85 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)