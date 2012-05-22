US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, backing Wall St away from highs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese growth proxys that were spurred by some short covering after a relief rally in European and U.S. markets overnight.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.74 percent at 19,061.4. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.85 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Major indexes on track to end the week higher (Updates to early afternoon)