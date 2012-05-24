HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with Chinese banks soft ahead of the HSBC China May flash PMI expected later in the day, which could offer fresh clues on a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.17 percent at 18,755.09. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.13 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)