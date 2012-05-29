HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, with Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc, weaker after a surge in Spanish borrowing costs became the latest worry for investors watching for spillover effects in Asia.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent at 18,735.5. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)