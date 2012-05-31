HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares were set to open weaker on Thursday, dragged lower by China plays, with the Hang Seng Index set for its worst May performance since 1998.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.17 percent at 18,470.77. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.71 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)