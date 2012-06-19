June 19 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, as strength in defensive names outweighed weakness in HSBC, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields the latest flashpoints as the euro zone's debt woes lingered.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 19,451.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)