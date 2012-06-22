(Corrects to change starting level for Hang Seng Index)

June 22 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with Chinese developer Evergrande slumping a further 4 percent after an 11.4 percent dive on Thursday after the company was targeted by short seller research.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent at 18,992.9. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)