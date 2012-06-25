June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
June 25 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week slighly higher on Monday, with Chinese telcos among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 19,019. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start flat. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election