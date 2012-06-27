June 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Wednesday and are likely to be confined to recent trading ranges, with strength in defensive names helping to offset weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc and PetroChina Co Ltd .

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.04 percent at 18,990.17. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)