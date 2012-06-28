June 28 Hong Kong shares were set for a third straight gain on Thursday as investors cut bearish bets ahead of a two-day meeting of euro zone leaders starting later in the day, but turnover is expected to remain lackluster.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.65 percent at 19,305.74. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)