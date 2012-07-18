HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Wednesday, with strength in China Mobile Ltd helping to offset weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start flat at 19,452.24. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)