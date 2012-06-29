June 29 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped by strength in mainland Chinese companies on the last trading day of a month that has seen the sector underperform and limit gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.15 percent at 18,996.57. It is currently up 2 percent in June. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.13 percent. It is down 3.5 percent this month. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)