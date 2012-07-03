BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
HONG KONG, July 3 Hong Kong shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday as local markets reopen and play catch-up with overseas bourses, spurred by hopes of more monetary easing from global central banks.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.67 percent at 19,765.41. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.98 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------