HONG KONG, July 3 Hong Kong shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday as local markets reopen and play catch-up with overseas bourses, spurred by hopes of more monetary easing from global central banks.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.67 percent at 19,765.41. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.98 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)