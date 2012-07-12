Hong Kong shares end lower as short-sellers target China firms
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with Chinese banks among the biggest drags on benchmark indices ahead of second-quarter China GDP data on Friday that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent at 19,356.8. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
* Says CFO M Balaji to be re-designated as company secretary Source text: (http://bit.ly/2seThZ3) Further company coverage: