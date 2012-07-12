HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with Chinese banks among the biggest drags on benchmark indices ahead of second-quarter China GDP data on Friday that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent at 19,356.8. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)