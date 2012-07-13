HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Friday ahead of China's second-quarter gross domestic product report due later in the day that will likely show the slowest growth in at least three years.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.2 percent at 19,069.4. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)