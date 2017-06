HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese growth plays, but a slew of profit warnings will likely temper any further relief from China GDP figures that were in line with expectations.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.9 percent at 19,265.34. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.76 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)