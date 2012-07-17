HONG KONG, July 17 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with Chinese oil majors and financials among the bigger boosts to benchmark indexes.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.19 percent at 19,156.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.44 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)