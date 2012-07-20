HONG KONG, July 20 Hong Kong shares were set open firmer on Friday, helped by strength in China Mobile Ltd , with the Hang Seng Index expected to trade around its 200-day moving average on the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.28 percent at 19,613.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)