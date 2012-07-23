HONG KONG, July 23 Hong Kong shares were poised to start weaker on Monday, dragged down by a 3.7 percent fall in the shares of HSBC Holdings, Europe's largest bank, as concerns grow over Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.9 percent at 19,259.4. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)