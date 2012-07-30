HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week stronger on Monday, with HSBC Holdings Plc edging higher ahead of interim earnings later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at 19,505. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)