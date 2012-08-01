HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Thursday and could halt a four-day winning streak after China's official factory PMI reading came in at 50.1, the lowest since November.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent at 19,647. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)