HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares were poised to edge lower on Thursday's open, dragged by a 1.9 percent loss for PetroChina that could help snap a five-day winning streak on the Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,784.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)