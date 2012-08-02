US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares were poised to edge lower on Thursday's open, dragged by a 1.9 percent loss for PetroChina that could help snap a five-day winning streak on the Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,784.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.