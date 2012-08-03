HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, dragged down by a 3 percent loss for AIA Group after its parent American International Group Inc said a drop in the fair value of their AIA stake hurt second-quarter profit.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 19,553.8, below its 200-day moving average, now at 19,681.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent.