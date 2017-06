HONG KONG Aug 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, helped by a 3.4 percent jump in the shares of HSBC Holdings Plc amid gains for riskier assets after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 2 percent at 20,052.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)