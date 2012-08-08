HONG KONG Aug 8 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday and could post a third straight day of gains helped by strength in the financial sector, although Standard Chartered stayed weak.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,188.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)