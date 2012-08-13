HONG KONG Aug 13 Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week higher on Monday, with China Mobile among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, along with property and Chinese banking names.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 20,188.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)