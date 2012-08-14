HONG KONG Aug 14 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Monday, with Chinese oil majors among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index as they tracked higher oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 20,251.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)