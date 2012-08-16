BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares were poised to start slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by a 3.5 percent jump for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings after its quarterly profit rose by its fastest pace in a year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,151.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.