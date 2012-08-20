HONG KONG Aug 20 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week lower on Monday, with the Chinese financial sector weak, along with Chinese consumer counter Tingyi Holdings ahead of its first half earnings later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 20,080.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)