HONG KONG Aug 20 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Monday, with Chinese banks hurt after a mainland newspaper
controlled by the central bank reported that cuts in reserve
requirements for commercial lenders are unlikely in the near
term.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
20,104.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings ended down 0.4 percent at 9,794.9.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.4 percent
at 2,107 points, after plumbing the lowest level since March
2009. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings shed 0.5 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese instant noodle producer Tingyi Holdings
jumped 5 percent, with gains accelerating after it posted first
half net profit that bettered expectations. Before Monday,
Tingyi was down 15.8 percent this year and was trading at 25
times forward 12-month earnings, a 2.8 percent premium to its
historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
* Sectors seen more sensitive to China growth were the top
drags. A newspaper run by the Chinese central bank reported over
the weekend that the resumption of the 14-day reverse repo
transactions last Thursday suggests that it had no intention of
cutting the reserve requirements in the short term. The Chinese
banking and resources sectors were among the harder hit.
