HONG KONG Aug 20 Hong Kong shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese banks hurt after a mainland newspaper controlled by the central bank reported that cuts in reserve requirements for commercial lenders are unlikely in the near term.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 20,104.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended down 0.4 percent at 9,794.9.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.4 percent at 2,107 points, after plumbing the lowest level since March 2009. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese instant noodle producer Tingyi Holdings jumped 5 percent, with gains accelerating after it posted first half net profit that bettered expectations. Before Monday, Tingyi was down 15.8 percent this year and was trading at 25 times forward 12-month earnings, a 2.8 percent premium to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

* Sectors seen more sensitive to China growth were the top drags. A newspaper run by the Chinese central bank reported over the weekend that the resumption of the 14-day reverse repo transactions last Thursday suggests that it had no intention of cutting the reserve requirements in the short term. The Chinese banking and resources sectors were among the harder hit. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)