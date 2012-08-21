HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong shares were poised to start flat on Tuesday, with gains by Chinese financials offset by weakness in the Hong Kong property sector.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.04 percent at 20,111.97. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)