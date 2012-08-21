US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street little changed at open
June 5 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off the weekend attacks in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.
HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong shares were poised to start flat on Tuesday, with gains by Chinese financials offset by weakness in the Hong Kong property sector.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.04 percent at 20,111.97. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
June 5 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off the weekend attacks in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: