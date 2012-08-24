GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-month low, stocks, oil retreat as caution reigns
* Asia ex-Japan stocks subdued, Nikkei stumbles on stronger yen
HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 1.7 percent slide in PetroChina after it posted a forecast-lagging 21 percent dip in its second-quarter net profit after markets closed on Thursday.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to begin down 1 percent at 19,930.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)
