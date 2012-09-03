HONG KONG, Sept 3 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week weaker on Monday, with Chinese financials among the bigger drags after data over the weekend showed China's official factory purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell more than expected.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent at 19,414.62. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)