HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a 2.7 percent loss for global supply chain manager Li & Fung after more disappointing U.S. data.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent at 19,330.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)