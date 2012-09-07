HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, helped by a 5.7 percent jump for AIA Group Ltd after a stake sale by its former parent American International Group was priced at a premium to its Thursday closing price.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.7 percent at 19,537.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)