US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday, with a rise for insurer AIA Group set to help the Hang Seng Index extend a four-day winning streak.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.7 percent at 19,996.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.8 percent.
AIA was indicated to open 1.6 percent higher.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei