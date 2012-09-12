HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday, with a rise for insurer AIA Group set to help the Hang Seng Index extend a four-day winning streak.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.7 percent at 19,996.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.8 percent.

AIA was indicated to open 1.6 percent higher.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)