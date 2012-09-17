HONG KONG, Sept 17 Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by the local property sector despite moves by its de facto central bank to curb home loans to prevent the city being flooded with money from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus plan.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,758.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)