HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Wednesday, with strength in the local utilities sector offsetting weakness in property and commodities-related counters.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up just 0.04 percent at 20,609.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)