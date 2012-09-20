HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares were set to start Thursday trade slightly lower, with Chinese oil majors the leading drag on the index ahead of a preliminary survey of China manufacturing later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.12 percent at 20,816.77. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)