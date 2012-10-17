HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares are poised for a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, lifted by strength in the financial sector, helping the Hang Seng Index touch the highest intra-day level since March 19.

The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 1 percent at 21,421.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)