US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares are poised for a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, lifted by strength in the financial sector, helping the Hang Seng Index touch the highest intra-day level since March 19.
The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 1 percent at 21,421.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)