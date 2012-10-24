HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a 15.1 percent plunge by Esprit Holdings after the retailer announced plans to raise $677 million to fund a restructuring.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,561.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to open down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)