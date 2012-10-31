HONG KONG Oct 31 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by strength in shares of bourse operator HKEx on anticipation of more capital inflows after the city's monetary authority again intervened to defend its currency peg.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 21,539.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.