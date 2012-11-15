US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, tracking steep Wall Street losses, with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings down 4.8 percent after posting disappointing third-quarter earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 21,188.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.3 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)