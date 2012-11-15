HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, tracking steep Wall Street losses, with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings down 4.8 percent after posting disappointing third-quarter earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 21,188.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.3 percent.