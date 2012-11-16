HONG KONG Nov 16 Hong Kong shares were set to start Friday firmer, led by a 3.1 percent jump for Belle International, but the benchmark Hang Seng Index is still on track to post a second straight weekly fall.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 21,203.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent.