HONG KONG Nov 21 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 2.1 percent jump for airliner Cathay Pacific Airways as oil prices fell from a one-month high.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 21,367.6. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 0.9 percent.